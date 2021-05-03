Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

