Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
