Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

