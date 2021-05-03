Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $601.07 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003636 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $601.07 million and $83.72 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

