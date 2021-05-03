Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRI. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stoneridge by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

