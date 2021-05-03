Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.