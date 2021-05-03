Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.68.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.61 and its 200-day moving average is $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

