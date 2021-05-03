Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.
COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
