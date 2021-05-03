Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

