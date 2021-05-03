Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.61

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 1799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,378 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

