Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Steven Madden has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after buying an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

