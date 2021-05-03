Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

SBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

