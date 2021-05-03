Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

