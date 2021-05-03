STATERA (STA) 1-Day Volume Hits $85,943.00

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, STATERA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $85,943.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00281060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.97 or 0.01182630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.65 or 0.00737895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,041.16 or 1.00538345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 81,511,086 coins and its circulating supply is 81,511,085 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

