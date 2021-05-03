State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,505 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $446.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.22 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

