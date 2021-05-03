State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,898 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.73 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.