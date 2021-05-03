State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,417 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

