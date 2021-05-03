State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

