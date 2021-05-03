State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

