State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of APTV opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

