State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

