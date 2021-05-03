Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 967,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.82 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

