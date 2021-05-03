Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,939. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.