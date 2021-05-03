St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,296.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,156.40. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Emma Griffin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Also, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Insiders have sold a total of 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070 over the last 90 days.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.