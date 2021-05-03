SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $93.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

