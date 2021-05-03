SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SPX by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

