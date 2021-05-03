SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.83 Million

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $343.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.78 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

