SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00.

SPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

