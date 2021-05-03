Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,768 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

