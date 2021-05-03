Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.81

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.81 and last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 12253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Get Splunk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.