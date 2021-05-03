Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.20. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 4,250 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,023.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

