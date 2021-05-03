Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SPT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 254.40 ($3.32). 2,048,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders acquired a total of 14,403 shares of company stock worth $3,630,023 in the last ninety days.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

