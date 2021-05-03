Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPE opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.34.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.