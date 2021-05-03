Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SPE opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.34.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
