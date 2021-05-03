SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

