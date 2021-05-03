SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Cut by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.