SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

