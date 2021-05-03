SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,247,000.

SPEM opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

