SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $34.33 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SP Plus by 218.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.