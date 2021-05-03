SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.81 million.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

