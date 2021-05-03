Societe Generale Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Hold

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

