Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Upgraded to Buy by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of Société BIC to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

BICEY opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

