Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 947,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000.

Shares of NYSE IPOF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,826. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

