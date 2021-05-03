Smith Micro Software (SMSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI):
- 5/3/2021 – Smith Micro Software is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Smith Micro Software is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Smith Micro Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “
- 4/20/2021 – Smith Micro Software had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Smith Micro Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “
- 3/15/2021 – Smith Micro Software had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Smith Micro Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.53. 267,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,387. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.