Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.62 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $290.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

