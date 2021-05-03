Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

ANF stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

