Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.49 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.