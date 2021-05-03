Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM opened at $445.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.77 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

