Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.54 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,467,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in KeyCorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 273,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

