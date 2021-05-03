smARTOFGIVING Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $5.49 million and $2,972.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.01177113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.09 or 0.00739051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,243.84 or 0.99993542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars.

