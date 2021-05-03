SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.75

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 4659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWYUF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

