Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Sleep Number makes up 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $111.89 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.