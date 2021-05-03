SL Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $923,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,824. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

